GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER - $250 OBO

Specific model is the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER Gaming OC 3X 8G (gv-n2070sgaming oc-8gd)
https://www.gigabyte.com/Graphics-Card/GV-N207SGAMING-OC-8GD-rev-10-11#kf
Selling a family member's GPU. Works great! Clean. Tested it myself. Comes from a smoke free home and with its original box. No other accessories included. I asked him if he mined on it and he didn't know what the hell I was talking about, lol. So no, in those regards. If you have any other questions don't hesitate to ask.
Price $250 Shipped OBO - No trades
Paypal G&S - Send me your email and I'll send you an invoice
Heat: funonthebun
