GeForce RTX 2060 VRAM Usage, Is 6GB's Enough for 1440p?

noko said: You failed to understand my point. Hell I could get my Fury to play at 4K just fine, just reduce some settings.



Longer term I doubt 6gb will be enough, RTX shows already it is too little.



The 2060 at $249 would be a kick ass card, at $349+ not. Click to expand...

This might sound sarcastic but you know that the points of developing new technology and IP is to monetize it right?Selling an RTX 2060 at $249 is really stupid.Why?First off the size of TU106 is way to large a chip to sell at that price point. Not only from a margin stand point but a volume standpoint. The 250 dollar price point is very high volume market and 440mm2 is more than twice the size of any of Nvidia GX106 series. What this means is not only is it twice as expensive to produce these chips(even more so because of the cost of finfet, and yields with larger chips), you get less than half the amount of good chips because of the big die size difference. Meaning price too low and you will quickly run out of chips very quickly. So combine this with the smaller margin on the big chip and you are basically running yourself out of business. And on top of this, GDDR6 cost 70% more than GDDR5.So to summarize, does it make any sense whatsoever to sell a chip that is twice the size of your old chip which means double the cost, with half the number of chips produced and with memory that cost 70% more at the same price of your outgoing card? Especially considering the amount of money spent developing these cards along with the R and D for the architecture.Considering even AMD is going the milking the consumer price point with the RX 590 $280 which uses the same old polaris chip which you defended in the post below.This input AMD did was absolute nothing compared to the RTX 2060 and this shown with the performance. With the RX 580 to RX 590 transition, all AMD did was port the design to 12nm(same size chip), kept the same memory which lead to a 10% percent performance boost with a 21% increase in price. Cost were the same for AMD(perhaps less if they improved the yields which is highly likely on the 3rd iteration of the chip), minimal R and D was inputed and it's okay for AMD to price it at $280?But it not okay for Nvidia to change the price of their products from 250 to 350 when there is a 60% percent boost in performance, using chips double the size, with memory 70% more expensive, on top of using 12nm(the only thing AMD included) and a new design and architecture. And they should charge 250 dollar and absorb the increase in production cost and not recover their investment on R and D? This is friggin backwards. AMD should have been the ones to lower the price on RX590 at this point. Particularly now since the RTX 2060 is 45% faster according to techpowerup and computerbase.de for 25% more money.The RX 590 should have been hammered as a terrible card because old technology should not come with a higher price. In your original post you were trying to make AMD look like a good guy for not increasing the prices of their rebadges. This is not the way it has been the past and a poor precedence for consumers. Typically when a company rebadges and revises the technology, it has come with a lower price. GTX 480 to 570. GTX 680 --> 770. 7970--> 280x. 7870-->270x, 290x to 390x. All these chips came with better performance then their previous iterations/rebadge and a lower price. etc. But with Polaris AMD priced their cards at the same price of the outgoing chip to increase margins(from increasing yields over time). And they got extra greedy with the RX590 and increased the price on top of this. There is another company that uses this type of pricing structure and it has lead to the stagnation of performance increases. That company is Intel. It's a crappy tactic when Intel does it and it's a crappy tactic when AMD does it.I would rather a company not rebadge their products and develop new technology if it means bigger performance and new cards more frequently. I would rather get a card that cost 40% more money if it is 60% faster than a card that is 10% faster for 21% more money.