GeForce Hotfix Driver Version 451.85

P

pandora's box

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Sep 7, 2004
Messages
4,612
This Hotfix driver resolves the following issues:

  • [Shadow of the Tomb Raider][DirectX 12]: The game may crash when launched with Hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling enabled.
  • [Death Stranding]: Texture corruption may be observed during gameplay on GeForce GTX 16/RTX 20 series GPUs
  • NVIDIA Control Panel does not display the native resolution of some HDTVs with invalid timings
  • Some games may exhibit random freezes that lasts for a few seconds during gameplay.
  • Some displays may show a green tint when Windows Night Light is enabled
  • [Forza Motorsport 7]: Game starts to stutter after racing a few laps
  • [G-Sync Compatible] Adds support for the Samsung 27" Odyssey G7 gaming monitor
https://nvidia.custhelp.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5046?linkId=100000013757276
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top