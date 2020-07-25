GeForce Hotfix Driver Version 451.85

pandora's box
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Sep 7, 2004
- Messages
- 4,612
This Hotfix driver resolves the following issues:
- [Shadow of the Tomb Raider][DirectX 12]: The game may crash when launched with Hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling enabled.
- [Death Stranding]: Texture corruption may be observed during gameplay on GeForce GTX 16/RTX 20 series GPUs
- NVIDIA Control Panel does not display the native resolution of some HDTVs with invalid timings
- Some games may exhibit random freezes that lasts for a few seconds during gameplay.
- Some displays may show a green tint when Windows Night Light is enabled
- [Forza Motorsport 7]: Game starts to stutter after racing a few laps
- [G-Sync Compatible] Adds support for the Samsung 27" Odyssey G7 gaming monitor