GeForce Game Ready Driver 535.98 WHQL for Diablo IV and System Shock

Just in time for System Shock & Diablo IV and also some included Bugfixes

"Game Ready for Diablo IV

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games featuring DLSS 3 technology including Diablo IV. Additionally, this Game Ready Driver supports the launch of titles supporting NVIDIA DLSS 2 technology including System Shock.

Fixed Gaming Bugs

Applying GeForce Experience Freestyle filters cause games to crash [4008945]

Fixed General Bugs

  • Monitor may briefly flicker on waking from display sleep if DSR/DLDSR is enabled. [3592260]
  • [SOLIDWORKS 2023] rendering issues when Enhanced Graphics Performance is enabled [4050712]
  • [MAGIX Vegas Pro] Preview not working properly on some notebooks [4067005]
  • [TouchDesigner] Degraded performance using Vulkan [3952439]
  • [Nsight Tools] Abnormal termination that previously required a reboot [4056470]"
1685468964125.png

Source: https://www.nvidia.com/Download/driverResults.aspx/205173/en-us/
 
