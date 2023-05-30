GeForce Game Ready Driver 535.98 WHQL for Diablo IV and System Shock

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 9,614
Just in time for System Shock & Diablo IV and also some included Bugfixes
Source: https://www.nvidia.com/Download/driverResults.aspx/205173/en-us/
"Game Ready for Diablo IV
This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games featuring DLSS 3 technology including Diablo IV. Additionally, this Game Ready Driver supports the launch of titles supporting NVIDIA DLSS 2 technology including System Shock.
Fixed Gaming Bugs
Applying GeForce Experience Freestyle filters cause games to crash [4008945]
Fixed General Bugs
- Monitor may briefly flicker on waking from display sleep if DSR/DLDSR is enabled. [3592260]
- [SOLIDWORKS 2023] rendering issues when Enhanced Graphics Performance is enabled [4050712]
- [MAGIX Vegas Pro] Preview not working properly on some notebooks [4067005]
- [TouchDesigner] Degraded performance using Vulkan [3952439]
- [Nsight Tools] Abnormal termination that previously required a reboot [4056470]"
