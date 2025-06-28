GeForce FX 5800 Ultra in Film Box! Near Mint in Box! L@@K RARE in this BOX!

erek said: they’re also barely viable in opengl (absolute trash relative to dx9)



imo they are pretty good at opengl for example Doom 3



but that’s it, i don’t even think they’re faster than the R300 at doom 3/opengl but it’s just your most ideal gaming circumstance for the nv30



it’s really aweful, the reviews aren’t under-stating it you just gotta feel it for yourself how bad it is Click to expand...

But it is neat for the historical aspect and that's worth something to someone that cares. I have a bunch of Days Inn global hotel conference t-shirts that I was wearing as sleep shirts until I realized that some fan of the brand would love to have these. Same for a glow in the dark Milwaukee Bucks t-shirt that I've the design of which I've never even seen online--I got those at one of their first games when my wife got some free tickets because the team office was in the same building as her company. One man's trash, another man's treasure.And this is why I'm such a big supporter of re-use of working electronics, no matter how old or obsolete. Working ipad1? not e-waste--it's the best alarm clock one will ever have. Old nokia cell phone? That snake game will keep kids occupied for hours. To me, NOTHING is ewaste until it simply can't/won't be fixed and can't be used as spare parts. Just look at how much CRTs go for today--and how many ended up in landfills in China. All those lovely Trinitrons...