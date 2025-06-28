  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
GeForce FX 5800 Ultra in Film Box! Near Mint in Box! L@@K RARE in this BOX!

Wow, what a steal !

1751073051916.png

1751073062016.png

1751073074381.png


https://www.ebay.com/itm/1873581889...cK1SJwSD+m/7fEDhsbc5KIPUs=|tkp:Bk9SR7yGoMH2ZQ
 
No way that sold for $199
yeah only 1 bid is crazy 🤪

i wasn’t paying attention for a few days, not sure how i missed it

that thing is rare in the case like that

card is pristine
 
https://hardforum.com/threads/wtb-nvidia-fx-5800-ultra.1887713/
I've been trying to get a hold of one of these since 2016 (9 years ago) at this point. This was before they were even of any value. I'm not entirely convinced they are truly all that collectable. Rather supply is so limited that anytime someone lists one for sale, an even smaller pool of hardware enthusiasts drive the prices up. erek is well known on here and YouTube for having probably the largest collection of these. A lot of people who came into these got them as second hand throwaway e-waste.
 
That's the great thing about the last part of the bathtub curve, once these start falling in price again, the bottom will never be found and you'll be able to pick one up again as ewaste.
 
That's the great thing about the last part of the bathtub curve, once these start falling in price again, the bottom will never be found and you'll be able to pick one up again as ewaste.
they’re also barely viable in opengl (absolute trash relative to dx9)

imo they are pretty good at opengl for example Doom 3

but that’s it, i don’t even think they’re faster than the R300 at doom 3/opengl but it’s just your most ideal gaming circumstance for the nv30

it’s really aweful, the reviews aren’t under-stating it you just gotta feel it for yourself how bad it is
 
they’re also barely viable in opengl (absolute trash relative to dx9)

imo they are pretty good at opengl for example Doom 3

but that’s it, i don’t even think they’re faster than the R300 at doom 3/opengl but it’s just your most ideal gaming circumstance for the nv30

it’s really aweful, the reviews aren’t under-stating it you just gotta feel it for yourself how bad it is
But it is neat for the historical aspect and that's worth something to someone that cares. I have a bunch of Days Inn global hotel conference t-shirts that I was wearing as sleep shirts until I realized that some fan of the brand would love to have these. Same for a glow in the dark Milwaukee Bucks t-shirt that I've the design of which I've never even seen online--I got those at one of their first games when my wife got some free tickets because the team office was in the same building as her company. One man's trash, another man's treasure. (y) And this is why I'm such a big supporter of re-use of working electronics, no matter how old or obsolete. Working ipad1? not e-waste--it's the best alarm clock one will ever have. Old nokia cell phone? That snake game will keep kids occupied for hours. To me, NOTHING is ewaste until it simply can't/won't be fixed and can't be used as spare parts. Just look at how much CRTs go for today--and how many ended up in landfills in China. All those lovely Trinitrons...:(
 
But it is neat for the historical aspect and that's worth something to someone that cares. I have a bunch of Days Inn global hotel conference t-shirts that I was wearing as sleep shirts until I realized that some fan of the brand would love to have these. Same for a glow in the dark Milwaukee Bucks t-shirt that I've the design of which I've never even seen online--I got those at one of their first games when my wife got some free tickets because the team office was in the same building as her company. One man's trash, another man's treasure. (y) And this is why I'm such a big supporter of re-use of working electronics, no matter how old or obsolete. Working ipad1? not e-waste--it's the best alarm clock one will ever have. Old nokia cell phone? That snake game will keep kids occupied for hours. To me, NOTHING is ewaste until it simply can't/won't be fixed and can't be used as spare parts. Just look at how much CRTs go for today--and how many ended up in landfills in China. All those lovely Trinitrons...:(
Estate sales at vacation houses still have a fair number of CRTs available, it's how I got my 35" trinitron with 18 hours on it in 2022. Since then it sits in a conditioned unto itself cabinet with less than 20% relative humidity while off and sealed against critters. When in use fans remove the waste heat and it is used for pre-hdmi consoles.
 
Estate sales at vacation houses still have a fair number of CRTs available, it's how I got my 35" trinitron with 18 hours on it in 2022. Since then it sits in a conditioned unto itself cabinet with less than 20% relative humidity while off and sealed against critters. When in use fans remove the waste heat and it is used for pre-hdmi consoles.
Yep, those are good places for a lot of vintage stuff because people there have no idea what they have. I still remember going to one where someone had a really nice 3000va apc backup battery with secondary battery that would have been great to power a fridge for 12hrs and I could have gotten it for $100, but the wife would have killed me. That thing was worth at least $1000.
 
Yep, those are good places for a lot of vintage stuff because people there have no idea what they have. I still remember going to one where someone had a really nice 3000va apc backup battery with secondary battery that would have been great to power a fridge for 12hrs and I could have gotten it for $100, but the wife would have killed me. That thing was worth at least $1000.
My wife is from the country and sees the value of solar, batteries, generators and uninterruptible power supplies by default without any goading. I did have to goad for cats but it was worth it.
 
My wife is from the country and sees the value of solar, batteries, generators and uninterruptible power supplies by default without any goading. I did have to goad for cats but it was worth it.
haha! My wife is the opposite--especially when it comes to 'used'.
 
https://hardforum.com/threads/wtb-nvidia-fx-5800-ultra.1887713/
I've been trying to get a hold of one of these since 2016 (9 years ago) at this point. This was before they were even of any value. I'm not entirely convinced they are truly all that collectable. Rather supply is so limited that anytime someone lists one for sale, an even smaller pool of hardware enthusiasts drive the prices up. erek is well known on here and YouTube for having probably the largest collection of these. A lot of people who came into these got them as second hand throwaway e-waste.
Burke888 Hello, i’ve been thinking about selling you one of mine

i wanna scale back to just one now
 
