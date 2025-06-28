GeForce FX 5800 Ultra in Film Box! Near Mint in Box! L@@K RARE in this BOX!

erek
yeah only 1 bid is crazyNo way that sold for $199
not me, but whoever did crashed the marketThat didn't last long! Anyone here get it?
they’re also barely viable in opengl (absolute trash relative to dx9)That's the great thing about the last part of the bathtub curve, once these start falling in price again, the bottom will never be found and you'll be able to pick one up again as ewaste.
But it is neat for the historical aspect and that's worth something to someone that cares. I have a bunch of Days Inn global hotel conference t-shirts that I was wearing as sleep shirts until I realized that some fan of the brand would love to have these. Same for a glow in the dark Milwaukee Bucks t-shirt that I've the design of which I've never even seen online--I got those at one of their first games when my wife got some free tickets because the team office was in the same building as her company. One man's trash, another man's treasure. And this is why I'm such a big supporter of re-use of working electronics, no matter how old or obsolete. Working ipad1? not e-waste--it's the best alarm clock one will ever have. Old nokia cell phone? That snake game will keep kids occupied for hours. To me, NOTHING is ewaste until it simply can't/won't be fixed and can't be used as spare parts. Just look at how much CRTs go for today--and how many ended up in landfills in China. All those lovely Trinitrons...they’re also barely viable in opengl (absolute trash relative to dx9)
imo they are pretty good at opengl for example Doom 3
but that’s it, i don’t even think they’re faster than the R300 at doom 3/opengl but it’s just your most ideal gaming circumstance for the nv30
it’s really aweful, the reviews aren’t under-stating it you just gotta feel it for yourself how bad it is
Estate sales at vacation houses still have a fair number of CRTs available, it's how I got my 35" trinitron with 18 hours on it in 2022. Since then it sits in a conditioned unto itself cabinet with less than 20% relative humidity while off and sealed against critters. When in use fans remove the waste heat and it is used for pre-hdmi consoles.But it is neat for the historical aspect and that's worth something to someone that cares. I have a bunch of Days Inn global hotel conference t-shirts that I was wearing as sleep shirts until I realized that some fan of the brand would love to have these. Same for a glow in the dark Milwaukee Bucks t-shirt that I've the design of which I've never even seen online--I got those at one of their first games when my wife got some free tickets because the team office was in the same building as her company. One man's trash, another man's treasure. And this is why I'm such a big supporter of re-use of working electronics, no matter how old or obsolete. Working ipad1? not e-waste--it's the best alarm clock one will ever have. Old nokia cell phone? That snake game will keep kids occupied for hours. To me, NOTHING is ewaste until it simply can't/won't be fixed and can't be used as spare parts. Just look at how much CRTs go for today--and how many ended up in landfills in China. All those lovely Trinitrons...
Yep, those are good places for a lot of vintage stuff because people there have no idea what they have. I still remember going to one where someone had a really nice 3000va apc backup battery with secondary battery that would have been great to power a fridge for 12hrs and I could have gotten it for $100, but the wife would have killed me. That thing was worth at least $1000.Estate sales at vacation houses still have a fair number of CRTs available, it's how I got my 35" trinitron with 18 hours on it in 2022. Since then it sits in a conditioned unto itself cabinet with less than 20% relative humidity while off and sealed against critters. When in use fans remove the waste heat and it is used for pre-hdmi consoles.
My wife is from the country and sees the value of solar, batteries, generators and uninterruptible power supplies by default without any goading. I did have to goad for cats but it was worth it.Yep, those are good places for a lot of vintage stuff because people there have no idea what they have. I still remember going to one where someone had a really nice 3000va apc backup battery with secondary battery that would have been great to power a fridge for 12hrs and I could have gotten it for $100, but the wife would have killed me. That thing was worth at least $1000.
haha! My wife is the opposite--especially when it comes to 'used'.My wife is from the country and sees the value of solar, batteries, generators and uninterruptible power supplies by default without any goading. I did have to goad for cats but it was worth it.
Burke888 Hello, i’ve been thinking about selling you one of minehttps://hardforum.com/threads/wtb-nvidia-fx-5800-ultra.1887713/
I've been trying to get a hold of one of these since 2016 (9 years ago) at this point. This was before they were even of any value. I'm not entirely convinced they are truly all that collectable. Rather supply is so limited that anytime someone lists one for sale, an even smaller pool of hardware enthusiasts drive the prices up. erek is well known on here and YouTube for having probably the largest collection of these. A lot of people who came into these got them as second hand throwaway e-waste.
Okay, that is something I never thought I would hear you say. I thought you would end up with a collection of 30 of these.Burke888 Hello, i’ve been thinking about selling you one of mine
i wanna scale back to just one now