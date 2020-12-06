Anyone know how to save you're Geforce Experience Settings before uninstalling and reinstalling drivers?

I'm kinda getting sick of having to remap settings everytime I uninstall drivers. I tried everything to no avail like save settings option while uninstalling.



I'm just tired of remapping everything like logging in with GF Experience userID, remap hotkeys for recording, etc.

It's fine after I remap the key's but it just gets tedious having to do it so many times that I just want a shorter way.