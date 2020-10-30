Geforce experience / fps counter, huge

shadowj

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 7, 2016
Messages
321
I don't know if it's a bug or not
As the title says, the FPS counter looks to big
Tried with different GPU's, no go
I did uninstall the driver, with and without DDU, didn't help
I tried to install the driver only, and after, the GeForce Experience, no luck
Any advices, guys??
Thank you in advance
 
