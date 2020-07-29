Geforce Experience and Overlay Preventing Monitor and PC Sleep Issue (still exists) Windows 10 v2004? Alternative FPS counters?

This has been a long standing issue with Nvidia for years now, they apparently still havent addressed.



If you turn the overlay feature on for fps/video recording, it will prevent the lcd from going to sleep and consequently the pc as well.



At one point i swear i had a newer geforce experience installed and it was actually working, however i had to restore a state of my computer from a month ago and now its definitely still an issue.



One interesting note is that if you go back to a version from a few years ago it works fine, however windows event viewer gets filled with errors related to geforce experience, creating its own issues.

I'm wondering if anyone might have found some magic solution to this? For me i guess, the main reason to use it (as i'd probably use obs for game recording i guess), is to have the fps counter during games.



Is there a good 3rd party alternative for the fps overlay? I have fraps, but it has its own issues and issues with VR titles that cause an error pop up which is frustrating, so i've disabled/stopped using fraps.



Thanks in advance