Geforce 4080 / 4090 FE with Gigabyte x570 Aorus Ultra, chipset fan issue?

I got a 4080 FE and was a bit surprised when I installed it into my Gigabyte X570 Aorus Ultra. The first surprise was that the bottom of the card actually came into physical contact with the chipset heatsink/fan assembly while the card was only about 95% inserted into the PCI-E slot. The retention clip at the rear of the PCI-E slot would not latch shut. It was close enough that I was able to give the card a bit of extra love and get it in far enough for the retention clip to shut, but suffice it to say that this was a very very tight fit.Since I was able to get it installed, my next concern was how the card might be affecting the chipset heatsink & fan. The card almost completely covers the chipset heatsink/fan assembly. Based on the design of the card, it seems like part of the chipset heatsink/fan assembly is covered/blocked while the other part would actually have air from the GPU blowing right into the chipset fan. I'm not sure if this would actually be good, bad, or irrelevant. But, I figured that I'm not the first person to have this issue, so I wanted to see what others think. This should apply to the 4090 FE also since I believe the 4080 FE and 4090 FE use the exact same heatsink/fan assembly.For reference, this is what the Chipset heatsink/fan assembly on the motherboard looks like without anything inserted:And this is what the bottom of the 4080/4090 FE cooler looks like, the part that is in physical contact with the chipset heatsink/fan.Almost no part of the chipset heatsink/fan protruding from the top:Only a tiny bit of the intake not covered on the bottom: