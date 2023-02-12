Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Samsung 980 PRO 2TB SSD PCIe Gen 4 x4 NVMe $139.99

https://www.bestbuy.com/site/samsun...4-x4-nvme-for-laptops/6451686.p?skuId=6451686
Update the firmware ASAP!
Check the SMART data for issues, if any return it - Health / percentage, available spare, media errors, power on count, etc.
Do a full scan.
All the above can be done in Samsung Magician.
Have a backup system in place.
Why? Because the latest Samsung NVMEs are going bad / dying. Firmware fix is out for the 980 Pro, but it is recent.
https://nascompares.com/2023/02/02/...reporting-failures-everything-we-know-so-far/
