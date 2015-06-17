Just announced on the PC conference Gears of War: Ultimate Edition coming to PC. Any interest in this from the [H]ard community?
They mentioned 4k support, no fps cap, DX 12 support.
http://www.ign.com/articles/2015/06/17/e3-2015-gears-of-war-ultimate-edition-coming-to-pc
They also said they may have some more announcements in the future, maybe 2-4 coming to PC in the future.
They mentioned 4k support, no fps cap, DX 12 support.
http://www.ign.com/articles/2015/06/17/e3-2015-gears-of-war-ultimate-edition-coming-to-pc
They also said they may have some more announcements in the future, maybe 2-4 coming to PC in the future.
Last edited: