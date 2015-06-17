Gears of War: Ultimate Edition coming to PC

really enjoyed the first game on PC...too bad the sequels never came to PC...I remember the final boss being really difficult for some reason
 
I couldn't get into the first game all those years ago. I gave it an honest 30 minutes but just dropped it.

I'll try this new one when it goes on sale for sure though.
 
wow the Ultimate Edition will be DX12...that alone is a great reason to buy it
 
So, how is this different to the original GOW on PC? I'm pretty sure GOW on PC can accept 4K as a resolution...
 
Would be nice if they could bring the entire series to PC in the future. DX12 support sounds exciting.
 
Just looked at the screens: JEEBUS. That's quite an upgrade. I'm kind-of excited now.
 
Bargain bin for me, didn't care for GoW. It was OK at best, and also gave me heavy motion sickness!
 
The original GoW had jaw dropping graphics for its time and initially fun gameplay which grew tedious half way through the campaign. The plot was also complete rubbish. Would however be interested to play the sequels.
 
I'm excited and now that the Dbag Cliffy B is gone I have no problem giving epic my money.
 
it's no longer Gears of War...it's just Gears 4...sounds like a next-gen racing game
 
Kardonxt said:
I'm excited and now that the Dbag Cliffy B is gone I have no problem giving epic my money.
You're not giving epic your money with Gears 4 and Ultimate edition. Microsoft owns the IP now, so they get your money.
 
I wonder if they'll be cross play between the PC and Xbox One. I hard a tough time playing the first one with a keyboard and mouse. I'll gladly play this on my HTPC with an Xbox One controller.
 
I always thought they were a fun competitive game.

I couldn't care less about the plot. The books are pretty good so I tend to think of that as the real plot of the series and don't may much attention to the SP campaign.

But ever since Cliffy, the patriarch of pc gaming, bombed on UT3 then blamed pc gamers and piracy for its failure I have just hated him and epic with a burning passion.

Seeing the way UT4 is being handled I have a good feeling about the future of Epic without him.
 
qbanb8582 said:
You're not giving epic your money with Gears 4 and Ultimate edition. Microsoft owns the IP now, so they get your money.
That's good to know, I thought it was still and Epic thing. Well in that case I hope the don't go halo 4 on us.
 
Vudaz said:
So this ultimate edition for pc gow 2 and 3 will be included? Or its just more mp maps and a remastered gow 1?
Just the first GoW, and maybe all the MP maps. That doesn't mean in the future there could updates or DLC to add the campaigns for 2,3, and Judgement. Similar to ODST with Halo.
 
While a technical mess (and the longest game install I've ever encountered) - the original Gears still looks pretty good even today with the details maxed. I'm interested in this game as long as it doesn't cost too much.
 
Kardonxt said:
I'm excited and now that the Dbag Cliffy B is gone I have no problem giving epic my money.
He looks like he's matured a lot after seeing him during that slog of a PCgaming conference.

Might still be a douche though, who knows.

I'll definitely get this, Gears 1 was easily the best of the series.
 
just noticed amazon is only listing the xbone version and calling it an xbox exclusive. Maybe they barely just got the OK to do a PC version at E3 and were planning on having it as an exclusive.
 
DF-1 said:
just noticed amazon is only listing the xbone version and calling it an xbox exclusive. Maybe they barely just got the OK to do a PC version at E3 and were planning on having it as an exclusive.
It could also be a digital only release. Those are getting more popular on the PC.
 
DF-1 said:
just noticed amazon is only listing the xbone version and calling it an xbox exclusive. Maybe they barely just got the OK to do a PC version at E3 and were planning on having it as an exclusive.
I think the announcements about GoW1 remaster and Killer Instinct were just an excuse to throw the phrase Windows 10 around since MS is in the midst of that marketing blitz.

I mean the Killer Instinct announce was just a single tweet "We're so excited to bring Killer Instinct to Windows 10! Sorry no other details"
 
DPI said:
I mean the Killer Instinct announce was just a single tweet "We're so excited to bring Killer Instinct to Windows 10! Sorry no other details"
No it wasn't. It was announced by Phil Spencer at the PC Gamer show and later that night he brought it up on Giant Bomb's E3 Day 1 show. As for info on it there is plenty out there. Cross-play, cross-buy, XB1 and 360 arcade sticks will work, developed by season 2 developer Iron Galaxy.
 
I tried playing the MP on XBONER and got my ass handed to me. PC is the only place for a game like Gears of War.

However, I must say that the 60 fps was smooth as butter and just in general the game looked like a current generation game which was fantastic to see.
 
Blade-Runner said:
I would have thought any stick compatible with windows would work. Still have my Madcatz TE SF4 sticks which could be put to good use.
PS3 and PS4 sticks will probably work too since the drivers emulate Xinput but MS is just saying that the 360 and XB1 sticks are the ones officially supported.
 
I agree with the person who mentioned motion sickness (I'm too lazy at the moment to quote). I've watched my son play some of the Gears games, and I always have to go lie down after a few minutes. It's usually a little different if I'm the one playing but watching... the Gears games tear me up.
 
Domingo said:
While a technical mess (and the longest game install I've ever encountered) - the original Gears still looks pretty good even today with the details maxed. I'm interested in this game as long as it doesn't cost too much.
Yep still looks pretty good and can be run maxed out at 60 fps on a 9600gt to boot. lol

Oh and good lord I also remember the unbelievably long install time and the numerous game crashes.
 
Domingo said:
While a technical mess (and the longest game install I've ever encountered) - the original Gears still looks pretty good even today with the details maxed. I'm interested in this game as long as it doesn't cost too much.
With all the videos they're putting out emphasizing the work they're putting into the new engine and recreating everything, you know it's going to be the full $60 console price.
 
Armenius said:
With all the videos they're putting out emphasizing the work they're putting into the new engine and recreating everything, you know it's going to be the full $60 console price.
The console version is $40. I would expect the PC version when it comes out would be the same price.
 
