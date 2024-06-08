Gears of War: E-Day (Gears 6)

Gears of War: E-Day is set 14 years before the events of the original Gears of War and tells the story of the first Locust emergence on Sera...as the game unfolds, we'll get to see how an ill-prepared world responds to a threat like the Locust...Gears of War: E-Day is an origin story that depicts the horror of Locust invasion on Emergence Day through the eyes of Marcus Fenix
Developers at The Coalition share further details on how this long-awaited origin story is being built from the ground up in Unreal Engine 5...
https://news.xbox.com/en-us/2024/06...y-interview-details-xbox-games-showcase-2024/
