Gears of War: E-Day (Gears 6)

P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
2FA
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
28,455
Gears of War: E-Day is set 14 years before the events of the original Gears of War and tells the story of the first Locust emergence on Sera...as the game unfolds, we'll get to see how an ill-prepared world responds to a threat like the Locust...Gears of War: E-Day is an origin story that depicts the horror of Locust invasion on Emergence Day through the eyes of Marcus Fenix

Developers at The Coalition share further details on how this long-awaited origin story is being built from the ground up in Unreal Engine 5...

https://news.xbox.com/en-us/2024/06...y-interview-details-xbox-games-showcase-2024/
 
Agreed. I've played the first one on PC, and I made it about 2hrs into the 5th one because of the bug fest that it was.
I bought it on Steam again and hoping that I can fix it with mods.
 
I'm looking forward to it. Not my favorite game but if it plays like GoW 5 I will probably like it.
 
I just played through Gears 5 a week ago and it was a very stable experience.

I'll probably check out this new title, I'm not a huge Gears fan, but when I do play them, I enjoy myself.
 
I'm glad to hear that, gives me hope on my next play through.
 
Will be nice to see what 2024 gears game will looks like. There wasn't many game coming out this year until the Xbox Showcase.
 
Going to have to add a replay of all the Gears games to my backlog. Really wish MS would remaster/remake 2 and 3 and give them PC releases. It would make replaying the games a whole heck of a lot more convenient.
 
One of the only Xbox titles I enjoy. Looking forward to if. I played GoW 5 on release and had no issues other then the MS store being stupid when trying to download it.
 
The top post says it takes place 14 years before the first game. E-Day is referring to Emergence Day, when the Locusts first emerged from the ground and attacked the colonizing humans. E-Day is referenced in the original game and also its ad campaign.
 
I really wish they would put Gears 2 and 3 on the PC. At this point it's probably way too expensive to make any money off of, but those were damn good games. Especially 2.
As far as this game goes, I kinda like where they're going with things. They've been referring to this moment almost every minute in all of the other games, so it'll be fun to finally see it. With 5 ending on a bit of a cliffhanger, I think I'd rather have a "true" sequel later when some new tech hits. If they made one today, it would probably just be exactly like 5.
 
didn't the main guy get killed off at the end of Gears 5?...seems like they don't want to let him go and keep the mainline story going...technically this new E-Day game is the next mainline game in the series (Gears 6) even though it's a prequel
 
Not in canon ending.
 
OK, I thought I heard something along those lines...I only played the first game on PC along with Gears 4...and a little bit of Gears 5...the Unreal engine graphics really made a huge jump in quality starting with Gears 4...the earlier games looked good but were a bit too dark and muddy
 
The Brown Curse of Unreal Engine 3.
 
It wasn't UE, it was an art style that was popular around that time. Example of Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter which used an in house engine. This has a bit more of a yellow look, but the overall design is still very brown. The sequel, GRAW 2, was even more brown. 2005-2010 this was a very popular artistic choice. And remember the overdone bloom?

Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter Screenshot 2021.10.20 - 19.20.44.19.png
 
I didn't say otherwise. Gritty realism was a trend in the mid-'00s, especially with the piss yellow filter, but Gears of War is really the one that started the trend of the mute brown aesthetic. It was the first game released on Unreal Engine 3, which is why I call it a curse. Even Call of Duty 2 when it came out a year prior had a deeper color palette. Coincidentally enough, Rainbow Six: Vegas came out the same month as GoW also running on Unreal Engine 3, and had a much more vibrant color palette (probably due to being set in Las Vegas). The industry decided to go in the direction of GoW instead.
 
It'll be interesting to see if people still care about Gears of War. I feel like I kinda do and kinda don't. They're a little like the nu-metal of videogames and everything about 'em feels super dated...but still fun in a dumb way.
 
I liked the two recent ones. Yeah they are a bit clunky with the slow movement but not that bad. They are decent shooters, and there are so few regular shooters these days I found them to be quite fun.
 
I liked 5 a lot, but didn't much care for 4. They're all pretty amusing, but the idea of hulking guys/gals running around with chainsaw guns, wide/flat shoulders, and a goofy hoo-rah attitude just feels so early 00's. 5 got away from that a little, so maybe they're trying to evolve a little. With this one being a prequel, tough to say where they plan to take it. If they go back to the 90's, might as embrace it and have a soundtrack that mirrors the Degeneration X era WWF.
 
56ab4d61-d7bb-4aaf-b797-762913c9161e_text.gif


I'd like it to get back to that, actually. The original trilogy felt like it had weight to it, which is missing in 4 & 5. They started to remove the weightiness with Judgement, which coincidentally was the first title not made by Epic and CliffyB.
 
I think 4/5 were good enough. I too prefer a faster pace, something like Crysis. Not like Doom, but more responsive than Gears 4/5. I also preferred 5 to 4. I'm mainly into a story driven shooter that isn't an RPG hybrid with dozens of side quests. I think those games delivered. I like the FPS aspect of Halo Infinite more but found the story to be less interesting so ending up enjoying the recent Gears games more than the recent Halo game. Normally I'd prefer an FPS over TPS.
 
