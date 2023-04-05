Gears 5 looks unreal on an OLED and multiplayer is a blast!

Been playing Gears 5 on GamePass on my pc. I upgraded my hardware to a 4090, 48in LG C2 OLED and a 13700k cpu.The game looks gorgeous and is fluid as hell. Multiplayer gaming is a treat with this game! It really looks unbelievably good.Well if you lived a hard life the first 45 years, treat yourself well later in life! I ain't upgradin shit on my pc for a LONG WHILE though.