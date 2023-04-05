Gears 5 looks unreal on an OLED and multiplayer is a blast!

J

jarablue

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 31, 2003
Messages
1,160
Been playing Gears 5 on GamePass on my pc. I upgraded my hardware to a 4090, 48in LG C2 OLED and a 13700k cpu.

The game looks gorgeous and is fluid as hell. Multiplayer gaming is a treat with this game! It really looks unbelievably good.

Well if you lived a hard life the first 45 years, treat yourself well later in life! I ain't upgradin shit on my pc for a LONG WHILE though. :)
 
M

MelonSplitter

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 6, 2006
Messages
1,065
A little late to the Oled party but for sure that display will make ANY game look gorgeous. Should we have put this in the Display thread? Hmmm. Lol
 
B

Blade-Runner

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 25, 2013
Messages
4,035
It's a pretty looking game even on my now lowly X34 IPS, I can imagine that the vividness and color would really pop on an OLED.
 
