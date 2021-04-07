Gear 1 (bios setting) can Lead to Performance Loss on Intel "Rocket Lake"

chameleoneel
https://www.techpowerup.com/280720/...loss-on-intel-rocket-lake-11th-gen-processors
Basically, Gear 1 causes higher power usage for the memory controller Vs. Gear 2. Which eats into the TDP limits of the non-K chips, limiting their clock frequency potential, when run with stock TDP/stock boost behavior. And lower clock frequency on the CPU tends to offset the potential memory bandwidth benefit of Gear 1.
