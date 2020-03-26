GE Employees Lit Up with Sensitive Doc Breach

erek
Hmm :-\ Not sure
"“This could have occurred either through malware on the employee’s computer, through a breach to another application that had the same password, or if the employee had a weak password that was easily guessed,” said Elad Shapira, head of research at Panorays, said via email. “In all these cases, however, the breach might have been prevented with a strong password policy and employee security training.”
Shapira also said that the incident illustrates how large enterprises with strong security profiles can nonetheless be vulnerable to cyberattacks through their third-party suppliers.
“This cyber-incident underscores why it’s so important for companies to thoroughly assess their service providers’ cyber posture, and why that assessment must also take into account the human factor,” he noted. “Specifically, companies should be sure to check the likelihood of employees to be targeted for an attack based on factors like social media presence, employee security awareness and the presence of a dedicated security team.”"
https://threatpost.com/ge-employees-sensitive-hr-doc-breach/154136/
