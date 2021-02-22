GDDR5X vs. HBM vs. HBM2

C

Coolio

n00b
Joined
Jan 8, 2021
Messages
26
Hi folks,

i've heard that "increasing the bandwidth won't improve game performance if you're exceeding game max bandwidth requirements". If this is true, could you please kindly comment on the following:

  1. Which memory type is enough (in terms of its bandwidth) for 85% of games today and will stay enough for at least 50% (rough estimation of course!) in 3-4 years : GDDR5X (80-112Gb/s), HBM (128Gb/s), HBM2 (256Gb/s)?
  2. In terms of power consumption there's no difference between GDDR5X and HBM (both are 1.35V), however HBM2 is 1.2V. Could you please explain this difference from the practical point of view? E.g. how much money can I save on electricity bills or how less TDP will my GPU generate (= potential savings on the cooling solution), etc.
Thank you for your comments!
 
Monstieur

Monstieur

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jun 10, 2011
Messages
382
The performance difference is negligible compared to a bigger GPU with more shaders. Infinity Cache on Big Navi makes a bigger difference than HBM vs GDDR, at least in gaming. The difference in power and heat is a few watts - negligible compared to the GPU.

Any GPU will be painfully slow in 4 years. You'd be better off selling it and buying a newer mid-range card.
 
