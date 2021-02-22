GDDR5X vs. HBM vs. HBM2

Hi folks,
i've heard that "increasing the bandwidth won't improve game performance if you're exceeding game max bandwidth requirements". If this is true, could you please kindly comment on the following:
- Which memory type is enough (in terms of its bandwidth) for 85% of games today and will stay enough for at least 50% (rough estimation of course!) in 3-4 years : GDDR5X (80-112Gb/s), HBM (128Gb/s), HBM2 (256Gb/s)?
- In terms of power consumption there's no difference between GDDR5X and HBM (both are 1.35V), however HBM2 is 1.2V. Could you please explain this difference from the practical point of view? E.g. how much money can I save on electricity bills or how less TDP will my GPU generate (= potential savings on the cooling solution), etc.