GBS WINDOWS for Game Boy replicates Windows 3.1 on a GB cartridge

Did anyone pick this up when it was available?
View: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DGnaSyQsq1P/?utm_source=ig_embed
It was $47.68 on their etsy page.
This very much reminds me of when I had MSDOS on my windows phone!
Developer Ruben Retro made a clone of Windows 3.1 that is playable on the Game Boy Color.
GBS WINDOWS for Game Boy is not a port of Windows 3.1, or any version of Windows for that matter. It's actually a piece of software made in GB Studio that's made to look like some familiar elements of the old operating system.
The piece of software includes a replica of the BIOS screen and a command prompt you can use to launch the interface. Once you've loaded the core of the software, you'll be able to open Paint, Minesweeper, and the media app.
What's particularly interesting about GBS WINDOWS for Game Boy is that it comes on a physical cartridge that works on a Game Boy Color or Game Boy Advance. If you have a Game Boy Printer lying around, you can even print creations you make in Paint.
https://www.windowscentral.com/soft...-now-available-for-the-game-boy-color-kind-of
