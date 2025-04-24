  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
GBS WINDOWS for Game Boy replicates Windows 3.1 on a GB cartridge

Did anyone pick this up when it was available?

Developer Ruben Retro made a clone of Windows 3.1 that is playable on the Game Boy Color.

GBS WINDOWS for Game Boy is not a port of Windows 3.1, or any version of Windows for that matter. It's actually a piece of software made in GB Studio that's made to look like some familiar elements of the old operating system.

The piece of software includes a replica of the BIOS screen and a command prompt you can use to launch the interface. Once you've loaded the core of the software, you'll be able to open Paint, Minesweeper, and the media app.

What's particularly interesting about GBS WINDOWS for Game Boy is that it comes on a physical cartridge that works on a Game Boy Color or Game Boy Advance. If you have a Game Boy Printer lying around, you can even print creations you make in Paint.

https://www.windowscentral.com/soft...-now-available-for-the-game-boy-color-kind-of
View: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DGnaSyQsq1P/?utm_source=ig_embed

il_1140xN.6795032171_elz3.jpg


It was $47.68 on their etsy page.

This very much reminds me of when I had MSDOS on my windows phone!
 
