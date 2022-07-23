Gave up and bought the GTX 1650.

I was hoping for a long while to buy the RTX 3050. I couldn't really accept the prices. Some of the reasons though were because I bought things earlier without anticipating what was going to happen. Like I bought a Corsair CX 450 watt power supply for example. I usually prefer to have some headroom so the PSU stays cool. Second, I bought a DVI KVM switch (to share one monitor between two computers) instead of an HDMI KVM switch. (Actually my HP monitors have either DVI, HDMI or VGA, no display port.)



In any case, part of it was because I spent enough money lately I couldn't easily have spent money on a new PSU & KVM switch to fix the issue. lol



Had I known what I know now maybe I would have bought an Intel i5-10400 instead of an i5-11500. I bought the Rocket Lake thinking the onboard video would play Unreal Tournament better in case something happened to the video card. As it turns out, when I tested Unreal Tournament with onboard video on the 10400 and 11500, they played both on medium about the same I think. Plus I wanted to have PCIe4 which I guess I won't need now. I can't imagine getting a 4000 series card if it uses way more power.



So has anyone else given up and bought the lower card?