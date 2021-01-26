Gate-all-around FETs will replace finFETs, but the transition will be costly and difficult: New Transistor Structures At 3nm/2nm

"Gate-all-around has several manufacturing challenges, and the cost is so high that it’s not clear how many chipmakers will be able to afford it. Fortunately, though, it’s not the only option on the table. Advanced packaging and new device architectures will almost certainly play a bigger role for current and future devices.

Still, no one technology can meet all needs. So at least for now, the industry likely will embrace all of them."

https://semiengineering.com/new-transistor-structures-at-3nm-2nm/
 
