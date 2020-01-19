Gartner analysts expect NVIDIA's gaming segment revenue to jump more than 12%

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by erek, Jan 19, 2020 at 5:37 PM.

  Jan 19, 2020 at 5:37 PM
    erek

    erek

    Messages:
    4,174
    Joined:
    Dec 19, 2005
    Hopefully the next generation is pretty good!

    "Considering NVIDIA is launching their next-generation lineup (which will probably be based on the 7nm process) this year and AMD expects to increase their 7nm production significantly (becoming TSMC's largest customer for the node) it is not really surprising that analysts expect 2020 to be a year of revival for the semiconductor industry. Intel's new 10th generation chips are also expected to land shortly - although that isn't something that will help much considering their 14nm chips are already utilizing the full fab capacity of the company."

    https://wccftech.com/analysts-nvidi...l-cause-gaming-revenue-to-jump-double-digits/
     
    erek, Jan 19, 2020 at 5:37 PM
  Jan 19, 2020 at 5:57 PM
    MangoSeed

    MangoSeed

    Messages:
    614
    Joined:
    Oct 15, 2014
    Where’s evidence in that article that analysts have said anything at all?
     
    MangoSeed, Jan 19, 2020 at 5:57 PM
  Jan 19, 2020 at 6:02 PM
    erek

    erek

    Messages:
    4,174
    Joined:
    Dec 19, 2005
    erek, Jan 19, 2020 at 6:02 PM
