  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Garmin Instinct 2S 40mm Solar GPS Watch - Graphite ⭐⭐

M

MaxBurn

[H]ard|Gawd
2FA
Joined
Nov 14, 2004
Messages
1,115
I wore this for four months and liked it, though I ultimately decided to go for the bigger version recently. Used, fully functional. Will show wear like minor scuffs, scratches, etc.

The Garmin Instinct 2S Solar GPS Watch in Graphite is a versatile fitness technology device designed for indoor and outdoor activities. With a high-resolution display and a variety of sensors including GPS, heart rate monitor, and SpO2 sensor, this watch is perfect for individuals looking to track their workouts and monitor their health. The watch is durable with a plastic material construction, and features a more than 14-day battery life powered by solar energy or USB. It is compatible with both iOS and Android operating systems, making it a convenient choice for anyone looking to improve their fitness and stay connected.
Click to expand...

$159 shipped conUS via UPS ground.
 

Attachments

  • IMG_6314.jpeg
    IMG_6314.jpeg
    648.7 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_6320.jpeg
    IMG_6320.jpeg
    500.6 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_6319.jpeg
    IMG_6319.jpeg
    592.5 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_6318.jpeg
    IMG_6318.jpeg
    654.3 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_6317.jpeg
    IMG_6317.jpeg
    727.6 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_6316.jpeg
    IMG_6316.jpeg
    644.9 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_6315.jpeg
    IMG_6315.jpeg
    678.4 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_6313.jpeg
    IMG_6313.jpeg
    642.5 KB · Views: 0
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top