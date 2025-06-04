CAD4466HK
Supreme [H]ardness
Garfield Kart 2 - All You Can Drift!
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3239650/Garfield_Kart_2__All_You_Can_Drift/
https://www.microids.com/microids-announces-garfield-kart-2-all-you-can-drift/
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=meQD_cRQyjU
- 3 Universes: Featuring tracks inspired by 3 different universes, including mystery scenes, rodeos, and pirates.
- Characters: The character roster includes the ever-present Garfield, along with Odie, Jon, and many others. Each with a unique personality, making each race special.
- Multiplayer: With an online multiplayer mode for up to 8 players, and 4-player split-screen mode.
- Customization: The option to customize your go-kart, showing off your style with various parts like wheels, bumpers, and spoilers in different colors and designs.
