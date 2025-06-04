  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Garfield Kart 2 - All You Can Drift!

CAD4466HK

CAD4466HK

Supreme [H]ardness
2FA
Joined
Jul 24, 2008
Messages
4,811
Garfield Kart 2 - All You Can Drift!


View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3239650/Garfield_Kart_2__All_You_Can_Drift/

https://www.microids.com/microids-announces-garfield-kart-2-all-you-can-drift/


  • 3 Universes: Featuring tracks inspired by 3 different universes, including mystery scenes, rodeos, and pirates.
  • Characters: The character roster includes the ever-present Garfield, along with Odie, Jon, and many others. Each with a unique personality, making each race special.
  • Multiplayer: With an online multiplayer mode for up to 8 players, and 4-player split-screen mode.
  • Customization: The option to customize your go-kart, showing off your style with various parts like wheels, bumpers, and spoilers in different colors and designs.

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=meQD_cRQyjU
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top