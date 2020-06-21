Gaming (until Zen 3) + Small server (Zoneminder) + Router (pfsense) recommendations

1. Gaming.

CPU AMD Ryzen 9 3600 (~£153) GPU EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 6 GB KO ULTRA GAMING Video Card (~£320) MOBO Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Impact (~£350) RAM (2x32 GB) Corsair Vengeance LPX 64 GB (2 x 32 GB) DDR4-4000 CL18 Memory (~£605) Couldn't find any other memory kit with 4000 MHz and 32 GB per one module. SDD M.2 (1 TB) Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1 TB PCIe NVMe M.2 (2280) Internal Solid State Drive (SSD) (MZ-V7S1T0) (~£182) Advise needed on that, which SSDs would be better than this one? Earlier thought about gettting: Corsair Force MP600 series 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen4 M.2 Solid State Drive (CSSD-F1000GBMP600) PSU Corsair SF 750 W 80+ Platinum Certified Fully Modular SFX Power Supply (~£150) Not available atm. Any Platinum level alternatives? I'd expect it to be able to power 2080 Ti with 3950x (just for reference) CPU cooler Noctua NH-U9S (~£69) Any better one that would fit NCASE M1? Additional fans Noctua NF-A12X15 PWM (~£42) Lower thickness because of mDTX MOBO and small case. Any better alternatives? PSU cables Need to look closer at making custom ones (smaller length for better management - the only design related thing here). Case NCASE M1 (V6)



2. Small server.

CPU Athlon 3000G Dual Core 3.5GHz (~£40) MOBO B450-I AORUS PRO WIFI (Socket AM4) Mini-ITX Motherboard (~£120) No cheaper alternative atm. RAM (1x8 GB) ??? ECC would be nice, can't find any. SDD M.2 (256 GB) WD Blue 3D NAND 250GB M.2 2280 Solid State Drive (S250G2B0B) (~£46) PSU SFX Power 2 300W '80 Plus Bronze' SFX Power Supply (~£57) Compatible with the case? Network card Dell Intel I350-T4 Quad Port Gigabit Ethernet (~£40) Is this compatible with the MOBO? (Despite the x4 here and x16 on the MOBO)

3. Router (pfsense).

Routing traffic for the server, two PCs, one WiFi device (through access point). VPN traffic routing. Firewall rules and adblocking (similar to pihole).

Hello, first time poster, long time lurker here.As the title says I wanted to ask for some advise regarding three builds, compatibility and component recommendations. Have been out of the PC building for a long time now (last PC around the Core 2 Duo).Want to buy a build that would last longer (~5-7 years). For some perspective right now I'm gaming on Lenovo Y580 laptop (i5, GTX 660M), seven years now.This new build would serve as a transition until Zen 3 sees the light of the day, GTX 3xxx or new AMD GPUs as well, hence the choice of components below (not too expensive CPU and GPU but enough for new titles I guess).Gaming in 1080p only, got a 240Hz Alienware monitor for that.I already have the NCASE M1 and this I don't intend to change. Space saving is the priority in my situation.64 GB of ram as in the nearest future will be modelling some physical experiments (work/hobby related).Not interested in RGBs.Would also be easier to use compnents from as few companies as possible - easier to deal with if problems arise (that's why Corsair appears many times here).Components:Zoneminder surveillence (max 2 cameras), some experimenting with Linux. No need to go big, space saving and low power requirements are prioritised.Components:Components:The same as for the server except the CPU: AMD Athlon 200GE (~£40).