Gaming: The new standard, 1440 or still the old workhorse, 1080?

I've been holding off on getting a higher refresh rate monitor because of price, and the fact my gaming rig has been down for a while--and I am waiting for my main MMO to come back online Mortal Online 2.

A couple of days ago I saw this monitor in Costco for 229.00, and I have 100.00 in Costco rewards, so I bought it.
32'' UltraGear FHD 165Hz HDR10 Monitor with G-SYNC Compatibility
https://www.lg.com/us/monitors/lg-32gn50t-b-led-monitor

With rewards, I got that monitor for $129.00


I'm still wondering if I should take it back, get the rewards money back, and wait until 2021 when I get another 120.00 in rewards money--and wait again for Costco to get a 32" 1440, 144Hz+ monitor in so I can use the 200.00 rewards on that instead of this 32" 1080 165hz model. I can't afford 500.00 for a monitor.

I'm out of resolution, but I know I will never purchase another monitor for gaming at less than 144Hz refresh. The LG above is 165Hz.

One reason I got 1080, besides being able to use that 165Hz refresh vs FPS, is because I thought 1440 would be a little small on a 32: monitor for gaming. The other reason is because of hardware needed to get higher frame rates at 1440.

So, what do you all think about refresh, size, and rez?
 
