Looking for a windows 10 gaming tablet that has great battery life and is fast. It really doesn't need to be that beefy gaming wise as I only plan to play games like hollow knight on it. I keep coming across this https://www.bestbuy.com/site/micros...ktv3O2mg5wDhOO2UybBoCrXwQAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds
Also looking at the surface go 2 as its10.5 inch which seems to be a easier size to deal with as I don't want anything bulky.
Not sure if there is anything better at that price?
