Gaming Setup Recommendation

I'm putting together a 6 system eSports lab and am looking for recommendations on KB&M sets that I can actually order 6.
Have any recommendations on what to buy and where I can get 6 of each at once? Prefer Amazon.
Only requirement is that they do not have detachable cords because I will also be using a Kensington lock on them.
Budget is $200 per system ($1200 total) or less.
Thanks.
