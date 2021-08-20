Gaming Setup Recommendation

bigdogchris

I'm putting together a 6 system eSports lab and am looking for recommendations on KB&M sets that I can actually order 6.

Have any recommendations on what to buy and where I can get 6 of each at once? Prefer Amazon.

Only requirement is that they do not have detachable cords because I will also be using a Kensington lock on them.

Budget is $200 per system ($1200 total) or less.

Shoganai

I can't imagine anything being able to do high framerate eSports at $200. What are you making this lab for?
 
