Gaming PC Ryzen 3rd Gen RTX 2070 Super PARTED

I built this system about two months ago primarily to drive my Oculus Rift S Setup. Since then i've built a new workstation and still have my Corsair One which will now be the primary gaming/VR system so I have no need for this. Pricing this all out today it's around $1650.
PM or msvirtualguy at gmail dot com
REFS a must. I have Heatware: FnG41
|PART/COMBO
|PRICE SHIPPED CONT US
|Lian Li TU150W Silver//Lian Li Bora Digital Fans w/Fan HUB and RGB Controller (Not needed if you have RGB port on MB)
|$125.00
|SOLD LOCALLY
|Nvidia RTX 2070 Super FE
|$460.00
