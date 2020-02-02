Gaming PC Ryzen 3rd Gen RTX 2070 Super PARTED

V

Vader

[H]ardness Supreme
Joined
Dec 22, 2002
Messages
4,898
I built this system about two months ago primarily to drive my Oculus Rift S Setup. Since then i've built a new workstation and still have my Corsair One which will now be the primary gaming/VR system so I have no need for this. Pricing this all out today it's around $1650.

PM or msvirtualguy at gmail dot com

REFS a must. I have Heatware: FnG41

PART/COMBOPRICE SHIPPED CONT US
Lian Li TU150W Silver//Lian Li Bora Digital Fans w/Fan HUB and RGB Controller (Not needed if you have RGB port on MB)$125.00
Aorus B450i ITX/Ryzen 3600/Corsair Vengeance RGB Black DDR4 3200 2 x8GB KitSOLD LOCALLY
Nvidia RTX 2070 Super FE$460.00
 
Last edited:
