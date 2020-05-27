Gaming PC for my son - Stick with the Dell U3415W I have or sell and get a Dell S3220DGF

Yes I know one is UW and 5 years old the other is newer and 165Hz etc etc



Essentially we are covering part of the cost of him getting a gaming PC and he is covering the rest. I have this monitor for him to use which I like a lot but I am not a big gamer (play Xbox) so am I better off selling the UW (not sure what its worth maybe $250 at least??) and getting this Dell which is on sale at BB right now or stick with the UW.



CPU - 3700X

GPU - 2070S



Naturally 1440p/144Hz/IPS I guess would be preferred but with all the other money spent I can only add so much to whatever the UW might sell for.



Would be concerned about the S3220DGF being a VA vs an IPS panel.



Games he would be playing CSGO, COD, R6, Smite, Rocket League, Fortnite, couple others that I just can't remember.



TIA for your advice