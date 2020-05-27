Gaming PC for my son - Stick with the Dell U3415W I have or sell and get a Dell S3220DGF

GCS

Yes I know one is UW and 5 years old the other is newer and 165Hz etc etc

Essentially we are covering part of the cost of him getting a gaming PC and he is covering the rest. I have this monitor for him to use which I like a lot but I am not a big gamer (play Xbox) so am I better off selling the UW (not sure what its worth maybe $250 at least??) and getting this Dell which is on sale at BB right now or stick with the UW.

CPU - 3700X
GPU - 2070S

Naturally 1440p/144Hz/IPS I guess would be preferred but with all the other money spent I can only add so much to whatever the UW might sell for.

Would be concerned about the S3220DGF being a VA vs an IPS panel.

Games he would be playing CSGO, COD, R6, Smite, Rocket League, Fortnite, couple others that I just can't remember.

pendragon1

if hes trying to be competitive, upgrade. if hes just casual, id leave it as it.
 
G

Its probably a bit of both. We want him to play less be more casual etc but he does play on the competitive side of most games, definitely on R6. Does he do it for a living no - but he sure wants to (like any other 18 year old)
 
pendragon1

60hz is fine then, especially if he hasnt experienced higher.
3, 2, 1... people saying im wrong :)
 
G

LOL! Yeah you are wrong, j/k. I have no idea personally. While I have seen 120Hz+ and do notice a difference I don't game enough to be able to get the use of it so never bothered. Don't truly have an issue making the change but would really prefer not to outlay much in the $$. If it was a trade or add $50 or less to move to higher refresh probably would do it. Afterall he will have a pretty decent rig to play on
 
pendragon1

then "heres what i have for you to use. if you want better start saving your pennies" youre already being awesome and helping him build/buy it.
 
