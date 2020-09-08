Gaming PC build sheet and questions!

Motherboard: Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Pro

Processor: i7 9700K

Heatsink: Noctua NH-D15S

Hard Drive: Samsung 970 EVO M.2

GPU: eVGA RTX 2070 Super

RAM: G.Skill TridentZ 16gb (2x8) DDR4 4266

PSU: Corsair SD750 (Platinum Plus)

Monitor: LG 27GL650F



It's been a long time since I got involved with PC gaming and I am looking to make a return. I am hoping for some advice on what is not cost effective, incompatible, bad idea, etc...



I know these threads are annoying but I could really use the help!