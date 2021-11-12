Gaming PC Build Critique - minus graphics card

M

Minorhero

n00b
Joined
Jun 19, 2016
Messages
7
Hello folks!

Here I was cruising along just fine on my 5 year old pc only to discover that my cpu is not even supported by Windows 11. Guess its time to upgrade? Yeah I know there are workarounds etc but this is as good an excuse as any.

Here is what I am thinking about:

https://newegg.io/3490c26

For GPU I will be reusing my nvidia 2070 until such time as I can get a modern graphics card for msrp.

This computer will be used for gaming and photo editing plus the regular internet/word processing stuff. I have a decent usb wifi dongle already as well. I will not be overclocking.

Thoughts?

Thank ya all for any help.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top