Gaming overseas with a VPN

Hello all, just started looking at VPN services as my new job has me traveling internationally far more than domestically and I am somewhere every 10 days or so overseas and primarily use my laptop for gaming (cod, rocket league, etc.). I was looking into them and Nord specifically for now but open to suggestions. Go to places such as Asia, South America, Europe, and South Africa. Any tips to find best connection to game with friends in US from hotels while using a VPN?



Thanks in advance