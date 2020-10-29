Gaming overlays for recording FPS/GPU/CPU usage to get avg?

MrGuvernment
Fully [H]
Hello everyone,
Doing some testing between some systems and whileI found apps like FPS Monitor, I was looking for the game overlays that not only show FPS/GPU/CPU/RAM usage whileplaying, but would also record this info so that at the end of a gaming session i could see the average of each? Even if i had to take a csv or something and import into excel and do that myself....
