Gaming on Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ AND Heating issue.

Hey fellow android lovers! I recently picked up the S7+ because it seemed to FINALLY be a solid contender for the Ipad pro in terms of being a school companion device for college. I am an engineering student and the sketching/note-taking capabilities have been nothing short of life-saving! The only issue is that, while using the tablet (especially in its 120Hz configuration) it heats up FAST. It gets uncomfortably warm. Too warm. The extra heat does not seem to impact performance at all (notwithstanding gaming) and only appears in two sections of the screen (by the tall edges where the webcam and stylus magnets are respectively). I have no idea why this is. It is easily as hot as my Iphone 11 gets after like 6 hours of having its screen mistakenly left on, but it achieves this temperature in a matter of minutes. It does not even come close to such a temperature in the 60Hz config. I am wondering, then, if this may be related to the fact that popular mobile games such as Genshin Impact run sluggishly and horribly on the device. I know not to expect the most stellar performance but I thought that the Snapdragon 865+ would put up more of a fight than it seems to be. I considered sending it back, until I read a thread on another forum by a user claiming that he had and was told by samsung that this is expected behavior. I still love the device but does it just have a massive cooling problem? And would this impact gaming?



Thanks!