Gaming on a Xeon E5-2687Wv2 vs. E5-1680v2 vs. new build + E5-2697

zandor

I've been thinking about upgrading the CPU in my old rig for a while (socket 2011, i7-3820, 64GB ram) but couldn't make up my mind between an 8 or 12 core Xeon. The 12 core E5-2697 is clocked lower but would be a little better for work stuff. Then yesterday I tried the Newegg shuffle for the first time and oops they let me buy an EVGA 3060Ti XC for $480+tax&shipping so 3060Ti incoming. My main rig is all up to date with a 3090, etc. so don't worry about that. The catch is my main rig is in my home office with the big 43" 4k screen, etc. and all my work stuff, and this work from home thing has me not wanting to be in my home office sometimes so I'm thinking it's time to get a second machine ready to run my single player RPGs and strategy games. I'm posting this from my old socket 2011 rig. Target is 60FPS@1440p. If I upgraded my 60Hz screen I'd get one with FreeSync/G-Sync support and would probably be ok with 50FPS...

How do these old 8 core Xeons (E5-2687Wv2, E5-1680v2) do running recent games, particularly single player RPGs? I'm just looking for 60FPS or so at 1440p. Assume DLSS is on for Cyberpunk, etc.
 
cdabc123

Id grab the e5 2687w v2. It has plenty of multithread performance and modern chips are beginning to pull away from lga 2011 ones in single core by quite abit. The higher clock will aid that as much as possible.

The 2690 v2 is still, however, a capable chip. I see it for around $60 cheaper. What's your budget for this build? At a certain point it may be worthwhile to just go to a new build on a new motherboard.
 
