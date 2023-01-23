Gaming Monitor Help for Best Compromise - Tried Multiple 32" Panels (Open to 27")

Hey all,



I'm kind of in a dilemma and would love some advice.



Just got a new gaming rig, and along with that, purchased a new monitor.



First, I went with the ASUS ROG Swift PG32UQR 32” monitor. Long story short, while fairly happy with the picture, I was not happy with the local dimming performance since it's edge-lit and it was MUCH more distracting than I anticipated (so if I were to keep it, I'd need to keep the local dimming off as it's awful, and the contrast isn't the best with it off). Also had a firmware update issue, but I think I've worked around that - definitely lost a few settings options tho', but that's not a dealbreaker as much as the local dimming.



So, I tried the more expensive ASUS ProArt PA32UCG-K, which has full-array local dimming. Again, I'm fairly happy with the basic picture. The blooming is a tad distracting, but I think I could get used to it, though it is quite apparent in Windows in things like Discord for example, or even this forum. Unfortunately, it had what appears to be an eyelash stuck in the screen, which I was able to resolve with some gentle tapping, but I also appear to have at least 2 dead pixel, one in the upper right corner of the screen, and one in the lower left. I thought I had a stuck green pixel as well but can't find it at the moment (I think it's probably there tho').



I'm really torn on what to do. I don't think I'll keep the PG32UQR because the contrast with local dimming off is not great, and I feel like the PA32UCG is better in most ways there. But I'm not thrilled for the premium price I have a couple dead pixels, and the blooming is still more than I was hoping for as I do at least as much desktop work as I do gaming stuff.



I've considered something like the Samsung G8, but I feel like it'll be the same story at least as far as local dimming. I wouldn't mind going down to 27" if I could get something with very good contrast that won't have these issues. I'm a bit resistant to something like OLED as I had an OLED TV years ago and ended up suffering burn-in. That said, at the right price point, it might make the most sense.



I have a few questions, and a few choices to consider, and any help would be appreciated.



First, a question.



Q.) Are there any non-OLED gaming monitors, in the 32" OR 27" size, without local dimming but still with pretty great contrast (I realize nothing LCD/LED will be OLED), decently bright HDR, and good build quality?



I figure as far a options:

A.) I could suck it up and keep the ProArt. Local Dimming is what it is (and at least it's a LOT better than the edge-lit local dimming), and the dead pixels aren't that noticeable if I just try to get over them or push it back a bit. Still, it's a much more expensive monitor, so I'm sad I'm not happier with it.

B.) I could get something cheaper for now and see what the new 32" ASUS ROG FALD display that releases later this year is like. But I'll still need something for the meantime. Was thinking a G8 or decent 27".

C.) I could give OLED another shot and go for the new 27" LG OLED I see released today. Local dimming issues would be solved, though I know I'd be anxious about burn-in. At the price-point (I could literally replace it a few times for the price of the ProArt), maybe I'm overblowing that concern, and I have heard OLED has come a long ways since my TV got burn in (it was a pretty early-gen LG OLED TV and the hearts from Breath of the Wild got burned in despite varied content.) The new LG is not 4K, but I'm not sure how much that'd actually matter to me at the smaller size.



Thanks in advance for any advice. Kind of pulling my hair out trying to decide!!