Hey guys! I am looking at gaming laptops. I came across this one, the Legion 5 by Lenovo. I hear the wifi card is bad and needs to be replaced with an Intel one.Are there any other laptops that come close to this laptop? I figure I can always upgrade the wifi card.MSI/Acer/Gigabyte/Auss/HP/Razer ... do any of these compare?I've been doing a lot of research, and reading reviews. Trying to get all my info together before I buy a laptop in the coming weeks.Can I do better than this laptop I listed? Thank for your thoughts!