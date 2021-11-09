Gaming laptops...

snowhawk

n00b
Joined
Nov 8, 2021
Messages
1
Hey guys! I am looking at gaming laptops. I came across this one, the Legion 5 by Lenovo. I hear the wifi card is bad and needs to be replaced with an Intel one.

https://www.microcenter.com/product...ming-laptop-computer-platinum-collection-blue

Are there any other laptops that come close to this laptop? I figure I can always upgrade the wifi card.
MSI/Acer/Gigabyte/Auss/HP/Razer ... do any of these compare?

I've been doing a lot of research, and reading reviews. Trying to get all my info together before I buy a laptop in the coming weeks.

Can I do better than this laptop I listed? Thank for your thoughts!
 
