Gaming laptop longevity (vs desktop)

Bought a gaming laptop a week or two ago (i7-11800H/115watt RTX 3060/1080p @ 144hz) I got a chance to really put it through it's paces over the last couple days while I've been out of town. Performance is great, better than expected. I didn't realize just how much power they've been able to cram in small packages over the years.



After playing for a while, I got curious how the machine was coping thermally. Loaded up some monitoring tools and started playing again. Most of my gaming consisted of playing COD Vanguard Multiplayer or Warzone. The GPU was averaging low to mid 80s the whole time while the CPU was essentially pegged at 99C and of course, throttling. Performance was still great throughout, but that got me wondering... How long do these things last, especially compared to desktops? Besides fans, I've never "had" to replace a component in my personal gaming machines because it went bad. I recently replaced my 1080Ti which I've had since shortly after their release and only got rid of it because I wanted a 3080. Card still worked perfectly. I don't see that type of longevity from this thing at these operating temperatures.



For those of you with lots of experience gaming on laptops, do these things live fast and die young as I'm fearing or do they last far longer than you'd realistically want to keep using them, like their desktop counterparts?