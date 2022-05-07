Gaming laptop help

So I'm looking for a thin gaming laptop. Currently I can't across the acer predator trton 500 se which is on sale at best buy for 1299. However reviews are somewhat bad bc of issues with the battery.. Not sure what the go to is at the moment but I def want a minimum of a 3060 gpu 16gb ram.

Also came across a Asus rog zephyrus 14 inch gaming laptop with Ryzen 9 and 3060 with 1tb storage for 1317...

Another is the Asus tuf dash 15.6 on clearence for only 1019.... There are way too many options here