Gaming laptop help (rethinking purchase)

So in a fit of rushed judgement, I purchased this HP Omen . It had the full RTX 2080(since Max-Q seems to be more for lowered power usage), an I7 9750, and from what I read the machine is pretty easily maintainable/upgradeable. The screen is reportedly also very nice as well (though, as with pretty much all IPS, the response times will be higher than TN). Everything on this looks like it should be a nice machine, and it came in nicely below 2K (it was 1700 when i jumped on the purchase). I still have time to cancel, but I struggled finding much better for the same price. I was looking to get something that had at least some portability so that I am not locked to my desk. Since I am in a waiting pattern until Zen 3 release as well as either Big Navi or RTX 3000 series, I needed something to improve on my current GTX 1050 (non Ti), and trying to get an RTX (2070/2080) for my desktop was already over half the cost of getting the laptop, so this seemed to make sense.
Is there any reason to cancel/a watchout for HP Omen? I saw some mentions of potential overheating, but i found that with pretty much every other laptop manufacturer.
Is there any reason to cancel/a watchout for HP Omen? I saw some mentions of potential overheating, but i found that with pretty much every other laptop manufacturer.