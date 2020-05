I want to buy a gaming headphone; preferably the Corsair Virtuoso, I use MSI B450 Tomahwak Max which use ALC 892. Is this good enough to handle the headphone ? I dont have much idea about this; sorry the question could be stupid. I just dont want to buy a headphone and later realize I need a sound card as well. Also is the Corsair Virtuoso worth the price ? Or Should I go for cheaper Void Ellite or something.