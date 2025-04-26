Gaming Hardware FS (MSI Ventus 3x OC 3070 Ti $305, 16 GB DDR4 Patriot Viper 3200 $25, 16 GB DDR 5 5600 Atech Sodimms $20, etc)

ShuttleLuv
Supreme [H]ardness
2FA
- Joined
- Apr 12, 2003
- Messages
- 7,399
MSI Ventus 3x OC 8GB 3070 Ti GPU ------ Mint Condition ---------- $305.00 shipped PayPal F&F
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
16 GB (2x 8GB) Kit Patriot Viper LED 3200 DDR 4 Memory ----------- [SOLD]
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
16 GB (2x 8GB) Atech & Samsung DDR 5 5600 SoDimm Laptop Memory (work 100% together) ----------- $20 shipped PayPal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Corsair Vengeance LPX 3200 64 GB DDR4 ----------- [SOLD]
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Buyer must have at least a few valid Heatware Evals
2. 2FA must be fully enabled and showing on profile on [H]ardforum
3. Buyer must be PayPal Verified
4. All sales are as is and final, item has been tested 100% working before it goes out the door and is as stated
5. Item will be insured when sent for full amount, confirmation tracking for buyer
6. Discounts applied if buying more than one item
Heatware - Shuttleluv Heatware
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
16 GB (2x 8GB) Kit Patriot Viper LED 3200 DDR 4 Memory ----------- [SOLD]
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
16 GB (2x 8GB) Atech & Samsung DDR 5 5600 SoDimm Laptop Memory (work 100% together) ----------- $20 shipped PayPal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Corsair Vengeance LPX 3200 64 GB DDR4 ----------- [SOLD]
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Buyer must have at least a few valid Heatware Evals
2. 2FA must be fully enabled and showing on profile on [H]ardforum
3. Buyer must be PayPal Verified
4. All sales are as is and final, item has been tested 100% working before it goes out the door and is as stated
5. Item will be insured when sent for full amount, confirmation tracking for buyer
6. Discounts applied if buying more than one item
Heatware - Shuttleluv Heatware
Attachments
Last edited: