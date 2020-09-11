Gaming Gloves

EnthusiastXYZ





COVID-19 pandemic resulted in me not taking my medical rubber gloves off when coming come and playing games. I noticed improved performance in FPS games. I don't know why... The problem with such gloves was that they broke quickly. I needed some thin non-thermal full-hand-covering gloves that had finger tips and wrapped my hands without being loose (small size, medium at most). Due to COVID-19, there was a shortage of medical gloves. I couldn't find any super-strong unbreakable medical gloves online, aside from poorly-fitting full-and-arm gloves.
I needed some recommendations. I came across these, but wasn't sure if they were a gimmick - https://www.amazon.com/Gamer-Gloves-Performance-Generation-Eliminating/dp/B06X6NLR2G
