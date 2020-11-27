Gaming CPU - Best value

I am planning a PC upgrade and curious what the best value is currently for gaming at 1440p.



I have a Ryzen 7 5800x ordered from Amazon but as of today its not going to be shipped until late January. Curious if this is even worth the price for 1440p or if I am just better off getting a i7-9700k ($200 at MC) and spending more on ram, MB, and GPU.



From what I have seen most of the games run around a 5% difference in favor of the 5800x and I am starting to think it might be overkill at 1440p at over 2x the price.



Or is there a better value than the 9700k for 1440p now?



Thoughts