Gaming Chairs VS Office Chairs

I am considering the Massdrop Flex Chair but I am a bit hesitate on it because I cannot try it before the purchase.

https://www.massdrop.com/buy/massdrop-flex-task-chair You really need to seat on it to see if the chair fits you. I bought a 2nd hand Herman Miller Aeron chair last year and I just didn't feel it is that comfy so I resold it just couple days ago. Good things about Herman Miller chairs are that they held their value very good.

This looks mighty impressive at $200, too bad I don't live in the US.I see good design choices in almost all aspects here. I also like more compact designs like this one as DXRacer chairs and many office ones can be a bit on the large side and typically more midpriced office chairs are more the kind of size I look for.Basically a chair is that kind of thing I'd love to design myself, I would be able to tell exactly how every component is made like for instance the design of the feet (should be flat and positioned as close to floor as possible and not too narrow so one kan rest its feet on them if they so desire with rounded edges for comfort). The arm rests should be possible to move in all directions and the locking mechanism to push it forward/behind I'd make sure needs a button to be pressed, I tend to hate those decisions that only requires more force, when you reposition yourself using elbows for example the might move and thus not feel secure enough. The shape of armrests should be on the fairly large side, with rather a slightly tilting downwards edges than a "U" shape that hinders your arm movements when gaming, especially for low sens gamers that move their arms a lot, I find DXRacer R-series feels really solid in that sense design wise (good size, shape, material). I'd rather go for a lumbar support like the Massdrop Flex one with adjustment rather than a cusion typically offered in gaming chairs as those will compress with time, a mounted lumbar support with adjustment will remain intact over the years. The wheels I'd gladly see using the "rollerblades" kinda material/design that's more soft and kind to floors but perhaps make it compact twin-wheel for better support, not as easy gliding around as a single. Neck rest I'd opt to choose a removable and I'd go for a mesh design but with a "gamer" chair marketing as the gaming chairs are almost all leather except a few cloth here and there, would be easier to sell.