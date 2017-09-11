Gaming Chairs VS Office Chairs

Larochepiano

Larochepiano

n00b
Joined
Oct 11, 2016
Messages
35
Hey everyone, my roommate and I got into a heated discussion about the best types of computer chairs for gaming.

I prefer those racing style gaming chair, and he prefers the standard office chair. I mean both types are good in their unique way.

I showed him a couple of articles about the subject, only 1 of them had in depth info about the matter, I searched forums as well but didn't get much info.

Here is the article in question: https://exposegaming.com/gaming-chairs-vs-office-chairs/

Now, I would like to hear the people opinion on the subject and what kind of chairs do you guys own, and what do you like/dislike about it. Thank you.
 
D

Daleon

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 1, 2004
Messages
293
The larger high back plus leather chairs are usually really comfy for short periods of time especially sitting straight up and working. For longer periods of time relaxing in the chair, maybe leaning back some, racer style chairs are much better. It also really depends on your body type. Height, weight, etc. Get a chair that fits your body and you will be fine either way.
 
R

ReaperX22

Gawd
Joined
Oct 29, 2013
Messages
720
If it makes a difference. I have a DX Racer King series. I don't find it overly comfortable for long periods. My next chair would likely be a more meshy style chair (better breathability) with proper support functions etc. But that's me personally. Others I'm sure find it very comfy, and whilst I enjoy mine, It's not the most comfy chair I've sat on, but the various adjustments are nice and welcome.
 
D

Daleon

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 1, 2004
Messages
293
I almost got the King series but got the Sentinel. Its definitely not soft. At first I was pretty skeptical, but I work from home and even though I try not to sit for long periods of time I still spend a good amount of time in it everyday. The extra firmness\support allows me to forget about the chair and after an hr or two it feels pretty much the same as when I first sat down. More cushioned chairs become more and more uncomfortable the longer I sit in them. I would also go through the $100-200 executive style chairs about every 16 months or so. Will see if this thing was worth its cost, most likely not.
 
Larochepiano

Larochepiano

n00b
Joined
Oct 11, 2016
Messages
35
ReaperX22 said:
If it makes a difference. I have a DX Racer King series. I don't find it overly comfortable for long periods. My next chair would likely be a more meshy style chair (better breathability) with proper support functions etc. But that's me personally. Others I'm sure find it very comfy, and whilst I enjoy mine, It's not the most comfy chair I've sat on, but the various adjustments are nice and welcome.
Click to expand...

Yeah, I've read reviews on the King series it looks pretty good. I have a friend that owns a Herman Miller ( worth like 700$+ ) and my god was it comfortable. I've gone through a couple of chairs in my life, so I was thinking about saving some money and buy a high-end gaming chair. Like the above poster said, he was going through some chairs every 16 months and I have the same problem, as I work from home.
 
B

beyonddc

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 25, 2002
Messages
413
You really need to seat on it to see if the chair fits you. I bought a 2nd hand Herman Miller Aeron chair last year and I just didn't feel it is that comfy so I resold it just couple days ago. Good things about Herman Miller chairs are that they held their value very good.

I am considering the Massdrop Flex Chair but I am a bit hesitate on it because I cannot try it before the purchase.
https://www.massdrop.com/buy/massdrop-flex-task-chair
 
Larochepiano

Larochepiano

n00b
Joined
Oct 11, 2016
Messages
35
beyonddc said:
You really need to seat on it to see if the chair fits you. I bought a 2nd hand Herman Miller Aeron chair last year and I just didn't feel it is that comfy so I resold it just couple days ago. Good things about Herman Miller chairs are that they held their value very good.

I am considering the Massdrop Flex Chair but I am a bit hesitate on it because I cannot try it before the purchase.
https://www.massdrop.com/buy/massdrop-flex-task-chair
Click to expand...

I hear you man, I hate not being able to test a product before purchasing it. I mean if it's a 10$ product I won't really care, but when it cost over 200$ I tend to hesitate. You got a good idea to re-sell the Herman Miller. I have never heard of that chair, I will look it up!
 
RPGWiZaRD

RPGWiZaRD

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 24, 2009
Messages
1,214
beyonddc said:
You really need to seat on it to see if the chair fits you. I bought a 2nd hand Herman Miller Aeron chair last year and I just didn't feel it is that comfy so I resold it just couple days ago. Good things about Herman Miller chairs are that they held their value very good.

I am considering the Massdrop Flex Chair but I am a bit hesitate on it because I cannot try it before the purchase.
https://www.massdrop.com/buy/massdrop-flex-task-chair
Click to expand...

This looks mighty impressive at $200, too bad I don't live in the US. :( I see good design choices in almost all aspects here. I also like more compact designs like this one as DXRacer chairs and many office ones can be a bit on the large side and typically more midpriced office chairs are more the kind of size I look for.

Basically a chair is that kind of thing I'd love to design myself, I would be able to tell exactly how every component is made like for instance the design of the feet (should be flat and positioned as close to floor as possible and not too narrow so one kan rest its feet on them if they so desire with rounded edges for comfort). The arm rests should be possible to move in all directions and the locking mechanism to push it forward/behind I'd make sure needs a button to be pressed, I tend to hate those decisions that only requires more force, when you reposition yourself using elbows for example the might move and thus not feel secure enough. The shape of armrests should be on the fairly large side, with rather a slightly tilting downwards edges than a "U" shape that hinders your arm movements when gaming, especially for low sens gamers that move their arms a lot, I find DXRacer R-series feels really solid in that sense design wise (good size, shape, material). I'd rather go for a lumbar support like the Massdrop Flex one with adjustment rather than a cusion typically offered in gaming chairs as those will compress with time, a mounted lumbar support with adjustment will remain intact over the years. The wheels I'd gladly see using the "rollerblades" kinda material/design that's more soft and kind to floors but perhaps make it compact twin-wheel for better support, not as easy gliding around as a single. Neck rest I'd opt to choose a removable and I'd go for a mesh design but with a "gamer" chair marketing as the gaming chairs are almost all leather except a few cloth here and there, would be easier to sell.
 
Last edited:
D

Daleon

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 1, 2004
Messages
293
Archaea said:
Serta Hensley
Click to expand...

I had this one before my last. I actually still have it in a spare room in two pieces I think. From what I remember was fairly comfortable but first the arms got looser and looser until one broke and eventually the back broke. Lasted around the same 16 months or so I think so it wasn't terrible quality or anything and just fell apart. I guess I am rough on chairs, but I do have some that have lasted absolutely forever.
 
A

Archaea

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Oct 19, 2004
Messages
11,520
Daleon said:
I had this one before my last. I actually still have it in a spare room in two pieces I think. From what I remember was fairly comfortable but first the arms got looser and looser until one broke and eventually the back broke. Lasted around the same 16 months or so I think so it wasn't terrible quality or anything and just fell apart. I guess I am rough on chairs, but I do have some that have lasted absolutely forever.
Click to expand...

Well I'm closing in on a year and it looks and feels brand new. So something's amiss.

Everyone who sits in mine says it feels amazing, regardless of body size.
 
T

tungt88

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 14, 2008
Messages
2,098
Archaea said:
Well I'm closing in on a year and it looks and feels brand new. So something's amiss.

Everyone who sits in mine says it feels amazing, regardless of body size.
Click to expand...

In my experience, the real test is after 2-3 years of use (hopefully covered by warranty).
 
V

viper1152012

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 20, 2012
Messages
1,025
I tried azza and dx and some other racing/gaming chair and I settled on a realspace quantum full mesh with head rest chair. I have had it for 2 years now and it still feels brand new. The mesh is awesome, I have fluctuated in weight from 260 to 313 back down to 280 (injuries and recovery) and the thing is basically just amazing.
I typically game/ work from it from 8-10 hours and now when I try other chairs I feel like I'm either sinking into a pillow with hard edges or sitting on a camping pad that doesn't fully support me.
The arms (optional) feels super solid and the gaming chairs I have tried (and cheap office chairs) feel cheaply made.
This chair is a solid 40+ and has a fully backed 10 year warranty from raynor group.
My family has 2, one was at year 5 and they were standing on a ladder(replacing a light bulb), fell, thought the chair looked like a good spot to land, slightly bent the metal seat gliding mechanism. Called Taylor and with no further conversation they had a new seat bottom delivered in 4 days to the door with replacement instructions and new thread lock treated bolts.
Can't speak more highly of a chair I have even owned.
They go on sell for 249 and you can get a 20% off coupon, if you order in a office depot using "save the sale" its free shipping.

My 2 cents
 
NukeDukem

NukeDukem

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 15, 2011
Messages
2,492
I've been on my DXracer King series for 3 years now and it feels like new. I just added a purple brand cushion and cleaned/lubed the piston rod assembly and seat tension spring after about 2 years. My back feels great and I can session for hours without feeling uncomfortable. I know these "gaming chairs" get a bad rep, but I'm really happy with the DXracer and it was well worth the cost.
 
Nebulous

Nebulous

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 16, 2005
Messages
1,722
I'm about to grab the Autonomous ErgoChair 2. I've tried dozens of chairs and I can't find one that I can feel comfortable in during sessions. I'm 6'1 and 200lbs athletic build, but in 1991 I was hit by a cab that ran a red light while i was coming into the intersection on my bike which left me with T12-L1 spinal fractures and I was paralyzed from the waist down for 3 years. 2 operations later, spinal fusions and a pair of herington rods with years of therapy I'm able to walk again and be mobile again, but getting a chair that fits has been daunting to say the least.

I'm using an executive's high back leather chair and after about an hour or so my lower back and the back of my legs start to hurt and get really uncomfortable. Looking forward to the Ergochair.
 
B

Brian_B

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 23, 2012
Messages
3,356
Another word in for Serta Hensley - I've had good luck. First one is just over a year and a half old, and still working out well.

Second one I got for my other office has the mobile lumbar support (Back In Motion) - not a fan of that in particular, but overall seat is still pretty comfy - just wished I had gotten another Hensley.
 
C

crazycuz20

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 3, 2017
Messages
189
Just pulled the trigger on the Vertagear Triigger 350... pun intended... military discount was the deal breaker plus all the outstanding reviews, especially Kyle's. Shipped and arriving Monday. Right now I'm using an exercise ball so it should be much more comfortable then that, though I'll probably continue to use the ball intermittently.
 
S

Spicedaddy

n00b
Joined
Nov 28, 2012
Messages
58
I bought an Herman Miller Mirra (fully adjustable model) about 5 years ago. Best 700$ I ever spent. It still looks like new, and I can sit on it all day and never feel uncomfortable.
 
J

jeremyshaw

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Aug 26, 2009
Messages
12,512
tungt88 said:
In my experience, the real test is after 2-3 years of use (hopefully covered by warranty).
Click to expand...
Same. It has gotten so bad for me, I now have a standing desk next to my regular desk. Standing with a somewhat straight, relaxed posture doesn't take much energy. At least, less than fighting my latest chair.
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
33,639
It really comes down to what you find the most comfortable and what meets your aesthetic appeals.

There is nothing "gaming" about a gaming chair. A chair is a chair. They don't come with features that make your gaming better. They are just a chair you sit in while you use a computer, and guess what, so are office chairs.

Personally my preference would be for a good office chair. Those decked out gaming chairs just make me think of riced out cars, and well...

upload_2018-1-20_22-3-43.png


If money were no object, I'd be in for a fully optioned Herman Miller Aeron chair, but they are just too rich for my blood.

I have been ogling the Autonomous Chair for a while. I have yet to sit in one, but I am interested.
 
RPGWiZaRD

RPGWiZaRD

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 24, 2009
Messages
1,214
The autonomous chair looks pretty good, only wished it wasn't so bulky in design, the backside support beam would be unnecessary IMO. For me the less bulky design the better where more "highend" designs often fails for me. Why for example the Flexchair previously linked hit the sweetspot in terms of compact/sleek design.
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

Fully [H]
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
18,109
I'm reading the specs on the Secret Labs gaming chairs which they use one piece of solid foam for the seat which can't be comfortable. I suspect it's really really firm while the 2-3 Serta chairs I bought have effin' springs in the seat which are very comfortable just remember to sit up straight if you start to slouch. My guy at work owns a Secret Labs Titan he swears by it but the distance from the back from of the seat to the back of the chair even though it's only 19" looks too far.

I took a chance on a Serta Fabric chair recently and well it messed me up pretty bad not with the back but it just squishes me to the point where my eyes started to strain at work yeah I don't make this up. So I went back to my Serta Jennings and took a hack saw and cut off 1/4" off my PC converted drafting table.
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

Fully [H]
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
18,109
D

Deleted member 126051

Guest
You can pry my Herman Miller Aeron FROM MY COLD DEAD BUTTOCKS!
 
T

ThatITGuy

Gawd
Joined
May 5, 2017
Messages
571
I looked at the DX Racer chairs as well as other "gaming" chairs for a long time. All of them seemed to have complaints about the seat cushioning breaking down over time. Also, a lot of had the fancy side cushioning which did not line up well with me at 6'2" and having wider shoulders than can comfortably fit in that style chair, so i ended up feeling "cramped" when trying them out. The "King" line from DX might have been better, but it was also up to $200 more expensive than my budget ($300).

I looked for a used Aeron but there were none available for my budget either. I almost got the Autonomous Ergochair 2, but I could hardly find any reviews of it, and the ones I could find were sort of mixed. I would be curious to hear first hand reviews of it, because i went back and forth on this one until the last day.

I ended up grabbing a Quantum WorkPro 9000 series on sale for 299, and have been quite happy with it. I use it when i work from home for up to 6 straight hours (with short breaks, obviously) and do not have any of the back (and butt) pain i was having with my previous cheapo office chair.
 
Z

Z06Chris

n00b
Joined
Mar 27, 2019
Messages
8
My dxracer formula is the only chair I can sit for more than 5 hours straight and feel the same as I did when I first sat down. The cushions are excellent
 
harbingerofdoom

harbingerofdoom

Gawd
Joined
Apr 17, 2007
Messages
778
herman miller aeron
your ass will thank you for the rather hefty purchase. mine has been in service since 2004 so the pricetag is worth it.
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

Fully [H]
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
18,109
I'm afraid to buy a gaming chair everyone says the seats are too hard which translates to more pressure of the spine and body.
Officemax has these Icomfort I5000 chairs I think I might pay them a visit see if they have any on display I can sit on the only downside the arms rests are not adjustable. So they might not be good for mouse use. I Icomfor I5000 Serta chairs are like 300.00-429.00 on sale depending if you get the big and tall but would like to sit in one first.

Back to using my Serta Verona which has a higher lift than the Serta Jennings I have a but the hydrolic life or gas lift doesn't go high enough for mouse and keyboard use you can get by but it's not the best. I could fix the problem by making my Desk shorter with a Hack Saw but I did that twice already and don't want it any lower.
 
N

nilepez

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jan 21, 2005
Messages
11,827
harbingerofdoom said:
herman miller aeron
your ass will thank you for the rather hefty purchase. mine has been in service since 2004 so the pricetag is worth it.
Click to expand...
pretty easy to find these used for a few hundred bucks.

I will say if you wear shorts, they may be a bit less comfortable, but when at my computers, I'm generally in jeans, so no biggie.
if you do buy used, check the arm rests. They can get loose and I know with mind, I've been unable to take all the bolts out (though the issue is more of an OCD problem than an actual problem)
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

Fully [H]
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
18,109
Yeah I'm going to buy another chair today think it's will be another Serta Verona and will curb the chair that doesn't go high enough someone will take it. I could replace the lift with a higher lift I suppose but have no idea how I could find one with the right dimensions. If I sit in the Serta i5000 going to see if that chair is both are on sale for 48 hours at Office Max this week. Maybe they have that gaming chair there as well going to sit my ass down in that just to try it out.
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

Fully [H]
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
18,109
Isn't the Herman Miller just Mesh though? What makes it so comfortable does it have a special gimmick when you sit in one? I had mesh chairs in the past they stretched out leaving them unsupportive.
 
Z

ZeqOBpf6

Gawd
Joined
Aug 24, 2014
Messages
816
I think my Aeron is the oldest thing I currently own. I bought it used around 2006 and have moved across the country twice with it and it's still absolutely fantastic. The pneumatic still holds strong and it's the only thing I've had that I can sit in for more than a few hours and be comfortable. (Nissan's Zero Gravity seats are up there, though)

I've heard there's a LeapSpring or something and a new Herman Miller that are even better so YMMV.

I'd say the only downsides to the Aeron are it's cold in the winter(though wonderful in the summer for the same reasons) and the armrests slide down every few days. They're also fabric so I feel like they're bacteria magnets over such a long period of time but a little Febreeze or whatever and they're fine.

Probably the single best purchase I've made in my entire life.
 
L

Lumpus

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 2, 2005
Messages
419
I posted this thought on one of the other chair threads, but here it is again.... try a 'Sewing chair' from your local fabric/quilting shop!
Mine is the best chair I've ever owned :)
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
33,639
nilepez said:
pretty easy to find these used for a few hundred bucks.
Click to expand...

There are a few locally in what seems to be good used condition, judging by pictures and descriptions.

They seem to be asking $350 for Sizes A and B, and $375 for Size C. Are those fair prices?
 
M

MMitch

Gawd
Joined
Nov 29, 2016
Messages
807
Used mesh before, was great !!
Using "ricer" chair now, it has its plus and minus. First, don't underestimate the width, mine is OEM calculated from above the angle so it's tight. Second, it has better lumbar and neck support from my perspective.

Mesh was colder and more comfy for day to day usage but for gaming, ricer is more immersive while hotter.
 
N

nilepez

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jan 21, 2005
Messages
11,827
Zarathustra[H] said:
There are a few locally in what seems to be good used condition, judging by pictures and descriptions.

They seem to be asking $350 for Sizes A and B, and $375 for Size C. Are those fair prices?
Click to expand...
I think that's actually less than I paid 3 years ago, but I'm not sure. I don't know what size I bought either. I suspect B (medium?), but I wouldn't know.

I would definitely recommend checking them out in person
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
33,639
nilepez said:
I think that's actually less than I paid 3 years ago, but I'm not sure. I don't know what size I bought either. I suspect B (medium?), but I wouldn't know.

I would definitely recommend checking them out in person
Click to expand...

I did. Picked one up today. Good shape. Only issue is a little paint worn off the tips of the couple of the legs, otherwise it looks brand new. If it really bothers me I guess I can take th leg assembly off and put a coat of Rustoleum on it or something, but I'm not really that bothered.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top