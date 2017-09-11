Larochepiano
Hey everyone, my roommate and I got into a heated discussion about the best types of computer chairs for gaming.
I prefer those racing style gaming chair, and he prefers the standard office chair. I mean both types are good in their unique way.
I showed him a couple of articles about the subject, only 1 of them had in depth info about the matter, I searched forums as well but didn't get much info.
Here is the article in question: https://exposegaming.com/gaming-chairs-vs-office-chairs/
Now, I would like to hear the people opinion on the subject and what kind of chairs do you guys own, and what do you like/dislike about it. Thank you.
