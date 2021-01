haha good make the shorties pay I say.



Its probably time we get rid of the system that lets billionaires bet on business failures. In such a broken system perhaps this is the best way to spit in its eye.



Seriously perhaps this gives the next people employing business trying to make it work and loosing ground a little breathing room... before the old money employee no one funds swoop in to bet on their corpse. I hope this gives them pause. Hey at any time a mob of redit investors may drive the stock up. It has always been obvious to the vultures that betting against a gamestop days before they tap out is quick money... perhaps when the next game stop rolls around the vultures will just circle and never swoop in to get bite back. lol Who knows might give some other company the few months they need to figure it out. (probably not but perhaps)