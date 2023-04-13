GameStop Fires Guy After Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Switch Leak

erek
Hmm
"Back in March, Mike, who requested Kotaku only use his first name, posted a photo of a GameStop computer screen showing the inventory database had been updated with a secret new Switch model on the Tears of the Kingdom subreddit. It was the day before Nintendo’s big extended gameplay reveal for Tears of the Kingdom, and the employee speculated in the post that a special edition Zelda Switch which had already leaked back in December, would be announced during the stream. Mike says he got fired on April 11, about two weeks later."
Source: https://kotaku.com/zelda-tears-kingdom-edition-switch-gamestop-leak-fired-1850329759
