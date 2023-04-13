GameStop Fires Guy After Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Switch Leak

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
8,993
Hmm

"Back in March, Mike, who requested Kotaku only use his first name, posted a photo of a GameStop computer screen showing the inventory database had been updated with a secret new Switch model on the Tears of the Kingdom subreddit. It was the day before Nintendo’s big extended gameplay reveal for Tears of the Kingdom, and the employee speculated in the post that a special edition Zelda Switch which had already leaked back in December, would be announced during the stream. Mike says he got fired on April 11, about two weeks later."

2690032ef00970c4fbff1de606d3352d.jpg

Source: https://kotaku.com/zelda-tears-kingdom-edition-switch-gamestop-leak-fired-1850329759
 
erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
8,993
erek said:
Hmm

"Back in March, Mike, who requested Kotaku only use his first name, posted a photo of a GameStop computer screen showing the inventory database had been updated with a secret new Switch model on the Tears of the Kingdom subreddit. It was the day before Nintendo’s big extended gameplay reveal for Tears of the Kingdom, and the employee speculated in the post that a special edition Zelda Switch which had already leaked back in December, would be announced during the stream. Mike says he got fired on April 11, about two weeks later."

View attachment 563953
Source: https://kotaku.com/zelda-tears-kingdom-edition-switch-gamestop-leak-fired-1850329759
Click to expand...

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Gets Final Pre-Launch Trailer


 
S

socK

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jan 25, 2004
Messages
4,466
I remain cautiously optimistic of Garry's Mod of the Wild.

I fuckin loved the first game, but I still wonder if this will feel too rehashy
 
  • Like
Reactions: erek
like this
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top