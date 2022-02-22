Games you liked that (almost) everyone hated

M76
In the other thread I started some people started mentioning games that can't be categorically declared as bad, but were badly received, so here is an actual thread for games, that were hated by general audiences but you liked them anyway.
Here are a few of mine:
Deus Ex Invisible War: The sequel to the greatest game ever is generally considered a failure, and most people dismissed it. While it is certainly not nearly as good as the original it is still an above average game, that deserved much more love than it got.
I really enjoyed some aspects of it, it expanded on the concept of being able to play multiple sides. And it was one of the first big games that I know of that allowed the player to choose the gender of the protagonist, long before Mass Effect was praised as being novel with the idea.
Mass Effect Andromeda: This game really got the short end of the stick when it released, a bunch of 'influencers' convinced everyone that it is terrible and that was it for the game. While it certainly has some issues it is still a very enjoyable game.
I consider it far better, than the generally well received Dragon Age Inquisition.
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare: This was a typical case of wrong time at the wrong place. The game is simply loathed because it was not what COD fans expected.They rejected the futuristic sci-fi concept. For me this was one of the most profound single player experiences, it might have been short but very impactful.
Dragon Age 2: Maybe not everyone hated this, but still there was a lot of outcry about EA ruining dragon age when this game dropped. I couldn't disagree more, I absolutely loved this game, despite the recycled maps. The combat was much more fluid and fast paced and more based on skill than luck, and the story is much more interesting than the first game's. This is my favorite Dragon Age by far.
Ghost Recon Wildlands: Narco Road: OK, this is not exactly a full game, only a DLC, but one containing a full campaign that is longer than many stand alone games. But everyone told me I shouldn't buy this because it is terrible. Well, I did it anyway, and this is why I never listen to the hype or hate anymore as this ended up being my favorite bit of the game. Much more visceral, hard, and engaging, than the base game or the other expansion: Fallen Ghosts. I loved those too, but this is the real deal, getting to go undercover in the drug cartel, and being completely alone, not able to rely on anyone but yourself. It was a great experience, and the ending is the icing on the cake.
Terminator Resistance: This game opened to middling to outright hostile reviews, from all major publications, but all I've seen in it is a well intentioned oldschool shooter, that doesn't want to be more than that. And the result is a really enjoyable experience, that reignited memories of the old Terminator Future Shock / Skynet games.
Honorable mentions: The Last of Us II and Cyberpunk 2077
I don't know if these count as hated, or more like divisive, but I enjoyed both very much, they really made 2020 a worthy year of gaming for me, unlike the disaster that was 2021.
