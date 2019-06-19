Games you can bot on mobile

Hey guys, I like to have some automated programs play for me to gain an advantage.

Anyone know of some mainstream mobile games I can find a program to play the game for me? xD

Seriously though. :)
 
Hello Chaddyboy,
If you like strategy games, you can try playing Clash of Clans. It was mainstream before, and there are a lot of people playing it until now. For the automated programs that you are asking, clashfarmer.com bot is a good program that can help you. A new version that is fully compatible with Clash of clans June 2019 update was released recently. Another good thing about this bot is that it was not detected by the system so it is safe to use.
 
