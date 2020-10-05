Games today is not what they have been.

So i sit here and have 2 games installed on my gamer mashine.



I play warframe a bit and usualy when there is a good league then i play Poe.



I dont know what to play anymore..it seems like games has taken a U turn and it feels like you cant just play your favorite hero or style anymore.

Since many games have been updated to fit some kind of meta you need to follow or you just end up die or get no progress at all.

That is is how i feel games are now and eventualy i lost the interrest in games.



I wanted to get a new pc with a 3xxx card but why should i when the games feels dead to me.



Mann i feel depresed about games..i tryed to look on steam and i only see "games" that dosent even looks like games.

And yet there are streamers and youtubers sitting there and playing something that looks stupid and takes no brain or effort to play...

I cant tell if they are faking the fun they pretend to have..



But help me here..what should i play ?



I mainly like Mmorpg games..something wher ei can level up and farm and get ritch and stronger ect.

( dont mention wow)



Can anyone cure me for my gamer depression here and load me uo with a good game ?