Games to Play with young kids

So my older son is 4 going on 5. We enjoy playing some of my old PC games together every now and then. I'm a little picky in what he is allowed to play, so anyone have suggestions?



At his age, I'm really not interested in him playing hyper violent games like FPS games. But at the same time I'd like something with a little intelligence to it.



So far, he's playing kerbal space program, all the Homeworld games, car mechanic simulator, some old school adventure games (think myst), untitled goose game. Probably a couple others in there that I'm not remembering.



He's played some old NES and SNES games but I find that they just require too fast a reaction time for him right now. There's a couple he likes but I think most of them will be more appealing as he gets older.



Any ideas? Kind of hard for me since I do enjoy FPS games and especially horror games. I figure games like alien isolation aren't really appropriate for a 4 year old lol